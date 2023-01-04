No 'intruders' entering booths in Gaibandha-5 bypoll, says EC's Rashida

No intruders have entered the voting booths inside polling centres in the Gaibandha-5 bypoll, says Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana.
The Election Commission had suspended the Gaibandha bypoll two and a half months ago over irregularities and intruders booths alongside voters.
During the Gaibandha-5 bypoll on Oct 12, the ‘situation was out of control control’ as Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal described it.
“There are intruders in the secret voting booth and nothing is being done in a disciplined manner. It’s not the fault of the EVMs. Those people wore clothes of the same colour and performed misdeeds. They’re robbers, thugs,” he said.
The Gaibandha-5 election kicked off again amid strict monitoring on Wednesday. The authorities in Dhaka are directly monitoring the bypoll via 1,242 CCTV cameras, but this time they see a different outcome.
“There are no robbers in the polling centres in Gaibandha. We haven’t seen any so far. No intruders. Voters were able to cast their ballots in peace,” Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana told the media at the EC office in Agargaon.
The voter turnout appeared to be quite low in the first two and a half hours, perhaps due to the cold weather. Only 10 percent of voters had turned up, she said.
Rashida said there were no complaints about the EVMs and voting was running smoothly. “There are no irregularities. The situation is not the same as we saw last time.”
Those who tried to disrupt the polls were deterred due to the use of CCTV cameras, she said.
As many as 32 wetlands are part of the constituency and the cold weather was the reason behind low voter turnout, said Rashida. But an uptick in the number of voters was seen as the day rolled on, she said.