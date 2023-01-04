No 'intruders' entering booths in Gaibandha-5 bypoll, says EC's Rashida

No intruders have entered the voting booths inside polling centres in the Gaibandha-5 bypoll, says Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana.

The Election Commission had suspended the Gaibandha bypoll two and a half months ago over irregularities and intruders booths alongside voters.

During the Gaibandha-5 bypoll on Oct 12, the ‘situation was out of control control’ as Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal described it.

“There are intruders in the secret voting booth and nothing is being done in a disciplined manner. It’s not the fault of the EVMs. Those people wore clothes of the same colour and performed misdeeds. They’re robbers, thugs,” he said.