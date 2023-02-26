UK's Sunak wants Northern Ireland deal to 'get the job done' on Brexit

Sunak said he was hopeful of a positive outcome to the talks and he would spend the weekend trying to finish them.

In a nod to the DUP, he said the 1998 Good Friday peace deal for Northern Ireland had been unbalanced by the protocol, which has prompted the DUP to boycott Northern Ireland's assembly.

"If we want to restore the power-sharing institutions in Northern Ireland, which I very much want to do and I think that's what people need and deserve, then we need to resolve the issues of the protocol," Sunak said.

He said Wednesday's shooting of a police officer "reminds us of the delicate situation in Northern Ireland, the fragility of it, and we shouldn’t take it for granted. And that’s why getting power-sharing up and running is really important."

The officer is in critical condition in hospital.

The Sunday Times said Sunak was confident the deal met all the DUP's conditions but the party was unhappy that Northern Ireland would have to apply some EU single-market legislation, unlike the rest of the United Kingdom.

The DUP's leader Jeffrey Donaldson was "minded to reject the deal," the newspaper said.

Asked about anger among DUP and some Conservative lawmakers - including former prime minister Boris Johnson - over being kept in the dark about the deal, Sunak said: "I know, people will always want to know every single detail, but ultimately you can't conduct a very complicated negotiation in public."