Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

CEC ‘satisfied’ with 4th phase of Upazila polls despite low voter turnout

According to initial information on Wednesday, Kazi Habibul Awal reports a 34 percent voter turnout on average in the polling centres

Phase-4 Upazila polls turnout low, but CEC ‘satisfied’

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 07:45 PM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 07:45 PM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
June 5, 2024
June 5, 2024
Is the Hezbollah-Israel conflict about to spiral?
Is the Hezbollah-Israel conflict about to spiral?
China plans new carbon measurement standards
China plans new carbon measurement standards
Cummins signs with Major League Cricket franchise
Cummins signs with Major League Cricket franchise
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More