Netanyahu says he is on brink of 'very big victory' in Israel election

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to power in one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel's history, causing jitters among Palestinians and Arab neighbours who fear it could ratchet up tensions across the Middle East.

With roughly 85% of votes counted, Netanyahu's conservative Likud and its likely religious and far-right allies were on pace to control a majority in parliament after Israel's fifth election in less than four years.

"We are on the brink of a very big victory," a smiling Netanyahu told cheering supporters at his Likud party election headquarters, his voice hoarse from weeks of campaigning.

Netanyahu's prospective alliance with ultranationalist firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvirhas alarmed Palestinians and members of Israel's minority Arabs. Asked whether Washington shared such concerns, a White House National Security Council spokesperson declined to comment.