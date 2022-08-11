    বাংলা

    Gonotantra Mancha, a new political network, calls for 'mass protests' against government

    ASM Abdur Rab, president of the JSD, made the announcement after a protest rally on Thursday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 August 2022, 10:42 AM
    Updated : 11 August 2022, 10:42 AM

    The Gonotantra Mancha has announced the formation of a ‘massive national alliance’ of political parties to oppose the Awami League government.

    “This is a movement for all the people,” said Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD President ASM Abdur Rab following a protest rally on Thursday.

    “This alliance of seven parties will not be limited to just seven. All political parties protesting the dictatorship in Bangladesh should come together in a massive national alliance to take to the streets in mass protest, to cause a massive uproar and throw out our dictators.”

    “I say to every anti-government political party, student, worker and citizen – this is a battle for our survival, a battle for our democracy. We must win. We must build unity. There is a tough fight ahead – we need students, workers and the people to unite.”

    ‘WE DON’T HAVE A GOVERNMENT, WE HAVE A CIRCUS’

    “The hike in fuel prices is raising the price of all goods,” said Rab. “Transport costs are rising. We don’t have a government in charge of the country, we have a circus.”

    “The government is in the hands of the syndicates. Look at the lists of the rental plants. Who are the owners? Will you be able to tell who they are? They are the government’s lapdogs.”

    “Who benefits from the hike in the price of fuel oil? The members of the syndicate – the government’s lackies. Now they tell us the price of gas and water will rise too.”

    “The situation is bad and out of control. Now the government is hardly strong enough to get out of bed.”

    “The Gonotantra Mancha is giving the government nightmares,” he said. “The leaders of this Mancha have never compromised in their lives.”

