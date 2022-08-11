Gonotantra Mancha, a new political network, calls for 'mass protests' against government

The Gonotantra Mancha has announced the formation of a ‘massive national alliance’ of political parties to oppose the Awami League government.

“This is a movement for all the people,” said Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD President ASM Abdur Rab following a protest rally on Thursday.

“This alliance of seven parties will not be limited to just seven. All political parties protesting the dictatorship in Bangladesh should come together in a massive national alliance to take to the streets in mass protest, to cause a massive uproar and throw out our dictators.”

“I say to every anti-government political party, student, worker and citizen – this is a battle for our survival, a battle for our democracy. We must win. We must build unity. There is a tough fight ahead – we need students, workers and the people to unite.”