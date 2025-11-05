NCP ready to contest in election by itself, Nahid says

The National Citizen Party (NCP) is ready to contest in the next parliamentary elections on its own without joining an alliance, according to the party’s Convenor Nahid Islam.

He said the party’s list of potential candidates would be published by mid-November.

Nahid made the remarks after visiting the family of slain July activist Gazi Salauddin in Narayanganj’s Godnail on Wednesday afternoon.

Asked about the possibility of an electoral alliance, Nahid said: “There may be a compromise or alliance from a political or ideological point of view. If such a possibility arises -- such as the issue of the July Charter.

“If any party unites or expresses solidarity with the reform demands in the July Charter, then we may consider the issue of an alliance. But we are moving forward alone so far.”

He said the NCP was preparing to field candidates in all 300 constituencies across the country.

However, the party would refrain from nominating candidates in a few seats to honour those who played a “leading” role in the anti-fascist movement and the struggle to establish democracy.

In addition, Nahid said the NCP would nominate candidates under the Shapla Koli (water lily bud) symbol in the maximum number of constituencies.

“In the history of Bangladesh, we have seen an electoral culture where only those who have money and who act as godfathers in the area stand for elections,” Nahid said.

“We want to challenge that culture this time.

“Instead, we want to see acceptable people in the area. Those who can be found standing by the common people, starting from the common working person to teachers, Imams, and respected social leaders -- as public representatives in parliament. So we are working towards that.”

He said the NCP would publish the final list of candidates by Nov 15.

Gazi Salahuddin, 45, lost his sight in one eye after being shot by police during the anti-discrimination movement in July last year.

His vision in the other eye was also blurry. He has been struck multiple times in the face and neck.

Doctors said a bullet fragment lodged in his neck had touched his trachea, making it difficult to remove.

Salahuddin died on the night of Oct 16, 15 months after he was shot, with the splinter still in his body.

After meeting his family, Nahid expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment of those injured in the July Uprising.

“In the heat of the election, we should not forget the families of our injured brothers and martyrs,” he told reporters.

“Otherwise, many more like our brother Gazi Salahuddin will continue to die.”

Before speaking to the media, Nahid visited Salahuddin’s grave.