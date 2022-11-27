EC frustrated by lack of response from law ministry over proposed RPO amendments

The government has yet to respond to the Election Commission’s proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Order or the RPO, which were sent out in August. The delay has put the electoral body in a dilemma about whether to pursue the amendments at all.

Sources in the EC said they have sent three letters to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in this regard so far while the ministry sources told bdnews24.com that they are assessing the proposal.

The commission sent out the proposal on Aug 8 and requested an update from the ministry on Sept 28 and Oct 10.

The third request was sent out recently and the ministry was “kindly been asked for the last time” to inform the commission about the development by mid-December.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal sounded a bit frustrated when he was approached about the matter.

“We have set a deadline this time, so I hope they will respond within the timeframe. My guess is that multiple government agencies are involved in the matter. We, however, can’t put matters on hold for an indefinite period. If we do not get a response this time, we will officially call it off and try other means,” he said while briefing journalists on Sunday.

When the ministry was approached on the same matter, Md Asaduzzaman Nur, the Joint Secretary (Drafting) of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs division of the ministry, said the minister’s office is working on the assessment of the proposal.