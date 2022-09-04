Obama wins Emmy for narrating Netflix documentary on national parks

Former US President Barack Obama has won the Emmy Award for the best narrator for his Netflix documentary series, "Our Great National Parks".

The five-part series showcased some of the world’s most breathtaking national parks spanning five continents and their wildlife.

The latest award puts 61-year-old Obama halfway to becoming an Egot - someone with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, according to the BBC.

Obama won Grammy Awards for audio versions of his memoirs "The Audacity of Hope" and "Dreams from My Father".

The series was produced through Higher Ground, founded by Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.