    বাংলা

    Obama wins Emmy for narrating Netflix documentary on national parks

    He becomes the second US president to win an Emmy and reaches halfway to achieving the status of an Egot

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 01:51 PM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 01:51 PM

    Former US President Barack Obama has won the Emmy Award for the best narrator for his Netflix documentary series, "Our Great National Parks".

    The five-part series showcased some of the world’s most breathtaking national parks spanning five continents and their wildlife.

    The latest award puts 61-year-old Obama halfway to becoming an Egot - someone with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, according to the BBC.

    Obama won Grammy Awards for audio versions of his memoirs "The Audacity of Hope" and "Dreams from My Father".

    The series was produced through Higher Ground, founded by Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

    He becomes only the second US president to win an Emmy. Other contenders in the category for best narrator included David Attenborough, Lupita Nyong'o and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

    The only other president to win an Emmy was Dwight Eisenhower, who received the honorary award in 1956 for becoming the first president to conduct a televised news conference.

    Only 17 people have gained Egot status to date, including Mel Brooks, Whoopie Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and Jenifer Hudson.

    RELATED STORIES
    Gazi Mazharul Anwar, a renowned lyricist and film director, dies at 79
    Gazi Mazharul Anwar dies at 79
    He was honoured with Ekushey Padak in 2002 and Independence Award in 2021 by the Bangladesh government
    Thousands of Russians bid farewell to last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev 'the peacemaker'
    Thousands bid farewell to Gorbachev
    Known for unwittingly presiding over the demise of the Soviet Union, Gorbachev's legacy still divides opinion inside and outside Russia
    Serena's brand will stay strong post-retirement
    Serena's brand will stay strong post-retirement
    Nike said it will continue to partner with Williams after her retirement. Other major sponsors are likely to follow suit
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland
    Queen Elizabeth won’t attend event in Scotland
    She will miss the Braemar Highland Gathering for the first time since she came to the throne 70 years ago

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher