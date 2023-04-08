After bronchitis, cold weather forces pope to skip outdoor service

Pope Francis presided at one indoor service on Good Friday, but doctors ordered him to skip an outdoor evening "Way of the Cross" procession at Rome's Colosseum after being hospitalised last week for bronchitis.

Francis was following the service from his residence in the Vatican as a precaution after the temperature fell in Italy in recent days and a light snow fell on Rome's outskirts on Thursday.

The temperature in Rome was expected to fall to about 10 degrees Celsius (50 F) on Friday evening. It was warmer during the past Christmas season.

During the traditional service the 86-year-old pope usually sits outdoors near the upper section of the Colosseum, which can become windy, while participants process holding a cross, mostly around the base of the ancient monument.