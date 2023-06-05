    বাংলা

    Prince Harry set for London court appearance

    Harry, who is suing MGN for alleged phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour, will become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years

    Reuters
    Published : 5 June 2023, 06:23 AM
    Updated : 5 June 2023, 06:23 AM

    Prince Harry is expected to appear at London's High Court on Monday as he prepares to give evidence in his lawsuit against the publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror. Harry, King Charles' younger son, will this week become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years, which is likely to take place on Monday or Tuesday. He is one of more than 100 other high-profile figures suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, for alleged phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour between 1991 and 2011.

    The trial began last month, as lawyers representing Harry and three other test claimants attempted to prove that unlawful information gathering was carried out with the knowledge and approval of senior editors and executives. MGN, now owned by Reach, apologised at the start of the trial for one admitted occasion that the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry, accepting he was entitled to compensation. But it has rejected his other allegations, saying he had no evidence for his claims. Buckingham Palace is likely to feature prominently in Harry's cross-examination, with MGN arguing that some information had come from royal aides.

    This week's appearance will be the second time this year Harry has attended the High Court, after joining singer Elton John and others for hearings in March over their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mail tabloids. Harry, the fifth-in-line to the throne, has barely been out of the headlines in the last six months. He is engaged in several legal battles with the British press, including a similar phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm. The prince has also accused his family and their aides in his memoir and Netflix documentary series of colluding with tabloids. The palace has not commented on those accusations.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prince Harry arrives for the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, May 6, 2023.
    Harry to become first British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court
    It will be the first time a senior royal has given evidence since Edward VII testified as a witness in part of a divorce case in 1870 and 20 years later in a slander trial over a card game
    Britain's Prince Harry walks outside the High Court, in London, Britain Mar 30, 2023.
    Tabloid apologises to Prince Harry at start of phone-hacking trial
    He is also pursuing a phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers
    Britain's Prince Harry walks outside the High Court, in London, Britain March 30, 2023.
    Will Harry's mission to purge press overshadow King Charles' coronation?
    The fifth-in-line to the throne is due to give evidence at London's High Court as part of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over phone-hacking allegations
    Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Sheffield United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 22, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledges fans after the match
    Guardiola urges City to maintain high standards
    City are now focused on beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League showpiece

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps