Prince Harry set for London court appearance

This week's appearance will be the second time this year Harry has attended the High Court, after joining singer Elton John and others for hearings in March over their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mail tabloids. Harry, the fifth-in-line to the throne, has barely been out of the headlines in the last six months. He is engaged in several legal battles with the British press, including a similar phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm. The prince has also accused his family and their aides in his memoir and Netflix documentary series of colluding with tabloids. The palace has not commented on those accusations.