Pope Francis leaves hospital, saying 'I'm still alive'

Pope Francis left hospital to return to the Vatican on Saturday after being treated for bronchitis, waving to wellwishers and the waiting media as he was driven away.

"I wasn't frightened, I'm still alive," he told reporters in a light-hearted comment outside the hospital before he left.

The pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital three days ago after complaining of breathing difficulties. He has responded well to an infusion of antibiotics, his medical team has said.