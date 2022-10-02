UK's King Charles, stepping back from campaigning, will not go to Egypt climate summit

There had been no confirmation that Charles would attend the meeting before he became king last month following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, the source said.

Charles spoke at the opening ceremony of the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021, which he described as a "last chance saloon" to save the world from climate change, after the queen pulled out on doctors' advice.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that Charles had been told not to go to Egypt by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, dashing his plans to deliver a speech at the conference.