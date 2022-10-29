Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer,' dies

Lewis passed away from natural causes at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, his publicist said. The musician had been ill in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2019.

Like Chuck Berry's guitar, Lewis' piano was essential in shaping rock 'n' roll in the mid-1950s. He was part of the dazzling Sun Records talent pool in Memphis, Tennessee, that included Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison. Lewis outlived them all.

Lewis, also known by the nickname "The Killer", was one of the first performers inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and was so influential that when John Lennon met him backstage at a show in Los Angeles, the Beatle dropped to his knees and kissed Lewis' feet.

Lewis filled his albums not only with ground-breaking rock but with gospel, country and rhythm and blues such as "Me and Bobby McGee" and "To Make Love Sweeter for You" as he endured a life often filled with alcohol, drugs and tragedy. His music was sometimes overshadowed by scandals - including his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin Myra in 1957.