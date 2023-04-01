Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling

Social media personality Andrew Tate was moved to house arrest late on Friday after a Romanian court overturned prosecutors' request to keep him in police custody until late April.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been under police detention since Dec 29 as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

They have denied all accusations.

"We see the court decision as legal, thorough and correct," Tate's lawyer Eugen Vidineac told reporters.

He said the brothers were forbidden from contacting witnesses and from leaving the house without approval from authorities. "We do not yet have the court's motivation, we do not know whether there are other interdictions."