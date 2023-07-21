Pro-war Putin critic and nationalist Girkin detained in Moscow

URGING PUTIN TO HAND OVER TO 'SOMEONE CAPABLE'

In one of his most outspoken tirades on July 18, in a post on his official Telegram channel, read by over 760,000 people, Girkin peppered Putin with personal insults and urged him to transfer power "to someone truly capable and responsible".

In a message posted on Girkin's official Telegram account, his wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, said:

"Today, at about 11:30 am, representatives of the Investigative Committee came to our house. I was not at home. Soon, according to the concierge, they took my husband out by his arms and in an unknown direction."

She said friends had told her Girkin had been charged with extremism.

"I do not know anything about my husband's whereabouts, he has not contacted me," she said.

There was no immediate comment from the authorities. Girkin's lawyer told the state news agency TASS that it was not clear why his client had been detained.

RBC, citing two unnamed law enforcement sources, said Girkin's Moscow home was being searched and that he had been detained over a complaint against him made by a former Wagner employee.

Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R.Politik analysis firm, said the men who run Russia's law enforcement and power ministries had long wanted to arrest Girkin.

"Strelkov (Girkin) had overstepped all conceivable boundaries a long time ago," she said.

"This is a direct outcome of Prigozhin's mutiny: the army's command now wields greater political leverage to quash its opponents in the public sphere."

Stanovaya said Girkin's detention was a signal that any of the bitterest critics of Moscow's approach to the war could face prosecution.