Hasina confers Bangamata awards on five women

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has conferred the 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak 2022' on five women for their outstanding contributions to various fields.

Hasina joined the awards ceremony held at Osmani Memorial Hall in Dhaka via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Monday.

The recipients of the award are Syeda Zebunnesa Haque from Sylhet in politics, lawmaker Selima Ahmad from Cumilla in economics, former Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor Nasreen Ahmad in education, Achhia Alam from Kishoreganj in social service, and freedom fighter Ashalata Baidya from Gopalganj, who was a commander of women guerrilla fighters during the Liberation War.