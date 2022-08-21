    বাংলা

    US first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID

    She is in South Carolina where the Bidens were on vacation

    Reuters
    Published : 21 August 2022, 03:25 PM
    Updated : 21 August 2022, 03:25 PM

    US first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days following a positive test, the White House said on Sunday.

    "After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," her spokesperson said in a statement.

    The White House said on Tuesday that the first lady had tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. President Joe Biden himself also recently recovered from the virus.

    Jill Biden, who like her husband has been vaccinated twice and boosted twice with the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine, was prescribed a course of Paxlovid.

    She was in South Carolina where the Bidens were on vacation.

    When she tested positive on Tuesday, the White House said the president would wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and when in close proximity to others because he was considered a close contact of the first lady. This was in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    The president returned to Washington on Tuesday to sign a landmark climate change and healthcare bill, before continuing to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

    RELATED STORIES
    Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of health services, on life support
    Meerjady Sabrina Flora on life support
    Dr Flora was known for her pandemic briefings after the first cases of the coronavirus were detected in Bangladesh
    Safety concerns loom as writers show public support for Rushdie
    Safety concerns loom as writers show public support for Rushdie
    ‘We're all in danger. And some of us are more overtly in danger than the rest,’ Iranian-American author Roya Hakakian says
    Jailed activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah escalates hunger strike in Egypt, family seeks help
    Jailed activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah on hunger strike
    The Egyptian-British activist’s family seeks help from Western states
    US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
    Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
    The US first lady is experiencing mild symptoms

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher