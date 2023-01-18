Sex pills, designer clothes found in mafia boss Messina Denaro's hideout

Perfumes, designer clothes and sex pills were found on Tuesday in an apartment which investigators believe was the last hideout of Sicilian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, judicial sources said, a day after the arrest of the fugitive.

Messina Denaro, 60, caught on Monday at a private hospital in Palermo after 30 years on the run, is being held in the central Italian city of L'Aquila, the Palermo prosecutor said. He was transferred from Sicily on the day of his arrest.

The apartment is in a modest building near the centre of Campobello di Mazara, a town in the Western Sicilian province of Trapani, just a few kilometres from Messina Denaro's home town of Castelvetrano.

Investigators found clothes, shoes, a well-stocked fridge and restaurant receipts there, judicial sources said. They also found potency pills.

"He had a regular life, he went to the supermarket," said magistrate Paolo Guido, one the officials investigating Messina Denaro.

Neighbours described him as a friendly person.

"I live on the first floor of the building, sometimes I have seen this person, greeted him and nothing else. He responded in a cordial manner," Rosario Cognata told Italian media.