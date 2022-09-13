Legendary street photographer William Klein dies in Paris

Legendary street and fashion photographer William Klein has died in Paris, aged 96, his son said in a statement to French news agency AFP on Monday.

Klein, a New York-born American who made his reputation shooting scenes of urban life in the world's biggest cities, studied painting with Fernand Leger but found fame as a photographer.

"Klein is one of those legendary photographers who made his own rules, like Man Ray," said Alain Genestar, head of French photography magazine Polka.

Klein, who won global recognition with his fashion photos for Vogue, was also a painter, graphic designer and documentary filmmaker with an ironic and sometimes acerbic look at his subjects, who always looked directly into his lens.

"People always look at the camera in his pictures, because he believed that people's eyes do not lie," Genestar said.