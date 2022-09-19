    বাংলা

    Loyal to the last, queen's corgis and pony watch her pass

    The queen, who died this month aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, had a lifelong love of corgis and horses and enjoyed riding throughout her life

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Sept 2022, 04:09 PM
    Updated : 19 Sept 2022, 04:09 PM

    Queen Elizabeth's black pony Emma watched the monarch's funeral procession pass by in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where it was held on a lead by a groomsman. 

    The queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle, where Elizabeth was to be buried later in the day following a grand state funeral. 

    Held on leashes by palace staff, the dogs patiently waited in the forecourt of the castle.

    The queen, who died this month aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, had a lifelong love of corgis and horses and enjoyed riding throughout her life. Her second son, Prince Andrew, will now take care of the dogs.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina joins world leaders at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
    Hasina joins Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
    The 2,000-strong congregation included some 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal families and dignitaries
    The life and death of Queen Elizabeth
    The life and death of Queen Elizabeth
    Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died on Sept 8 aged 96. Her funeral is taking place on Monday
    Hasina joins world leaders in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth in London
    Hasina pays respects to Queen Elizabeth
    Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, arrived at the historic Westminster Hall on Sunday morning
    'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper to mark turning 60
    'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper to mark turning 60
    Alain Robert, the free climber, scaled a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher