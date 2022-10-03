Pope begs Putin to end 'spiral of violence and death'

Saying he was haunted by "rivers of blood and tears that have been spilled in these months," Francis also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be open to any "serious peace proposal".

He was making an urgent appeal "in the name of God" for an end to the conflict and said it was "absurd" that the world was risking a nuclear conflict.

"My appeal goes above all to the president of the Russian Federation, begging him to stop this spiral of violence and death, even out of love for his own people," Francis said.

"On the other side, pained by the enormous suffering of the Ukrainian population following the aggression it suffered, I address an equally hopeful appeal to the president of Ukraine to be open to a serious peace proposal," he said.

Francis later tweeted both the appeals to the two leaders in Russian and Ukrainian.

Speaking two days after Putin proclaimed the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukraine and placed the regions under Russia's nuclear umbrella, Francis also emphasised all countries' right to "sovereign and territorial integrity".

Kyiv and its Western allies have condemned Putin's annexations as illegal, and Zelensky has said his forces will continue their fight to recapture all Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.