Russian journalist Sobchak faces investigation

TASS reported that Sobchak's story related to "state funding of festivals" and that she could be charged under an article of Russian law that provides for three-year jail sentences.

Neither Sobchak, 40, nor representatives of her news site immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment on the TASS report.

Sobchak has so far avoided prosecution, but authorities have scrutinised her in the past for sharing so-called "LGBT propaganda" and declaring that Crimea was still Ukrainian after its annexation by Russia in 2014.