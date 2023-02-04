Pope, Archbishop to meet people displaced by war in South Sudan

In a strongly worded speech to South Sudan's leaders including its previously warring President Salva Kiir and Vice-President Riek Machar, Francis implored them to renounce violence, ethnic hatred and corruption.

"No more of this!" he said. "No more bloodshed, no more conflicts, no more violence and mutual recriminations about who is responsible for it."

At the same event, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he was grieved that violence had continued after the 2018 peace deal and a 2019 gathering at the Vatican during which the pope knelt to kiss the feet of the warring leaders, begging them to bring peace to South Sudan.

"When I remember the commitments that were made by you in 2019 I am grieved. I am sad that we still hear of such tragedy. We hoped and prayed for more. We expected more. You promised more," Welby told the assembled leaders.

"We cannot pick and choose parts of a peace agreement. Every part must by done by every person and that costs much," he said, adding: "It is within your reach."

In his own speech, Kiir said his government was firmly committed to consolidating peace in South Sudan.