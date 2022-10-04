Musk and Zelensky in Twitter showdown over billionaire's Ukraine peace plan

Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday asked Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine that drew immediate condemnation from Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, who responded with his own poll.

"Which @elonmusk do you like more?," Zelensky tweeted, offering two responses: one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia.

Musk, the world's richest person, proposed UN-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called referendums. The votes were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

"Russia leaves if that is will of the people," Musk wrote.

The Tesla Inc chief executive suggested that Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, be formally recognised as Russia, that water supply to Crimea be assured and that Ukraine remain neutral. He asked Twitter users to vote 'yes' or 'no' on the plan.

"Dear @elonmusk, when someone tries to steal the wheels of your Tesla, it doesn't make them legal owner of the car or of the wheels. Even though they claim both voted in favour of it. Just saying," Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda tweeted in response.