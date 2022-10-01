'French Spiderman' climbs first skyscraper with son in Barcelona

Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the "French Spiderman", scaled one of Barcelona's highest skyscrapers on Saturday without a harness. And for the first time ever, the famous daredevil was joined by his son.

"This time is different. My son is not a climber so I feel responsible somehow," Robert said while preparing for the climb. "I know he's a big boy, 34. It's his own decision, but at the end of the day I am his dad."

Bystanders and Spanish police watched as the 60-year-old and his son, Julien, climbed the 144-metre Torre Glories, formerly the Torre Agbar, a glass-covered office building designed by architect Jean Nouvel and famed for its night-time illuminations.