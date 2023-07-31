    বাংলা

    Business booms for Gaza repairman as heatwave fans demand

    Temperatures have risen above 38 degrees Celsius in Gaza and frequent power cuts have pushed more and more people to adapt their fans to work by battery

    Reuters
    Published : 31 July 2023, 05:42 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 05:42 AM

    While soaring temperatures across the Middle East are causing discomfort for many, Gaza electrical appliance repairman Mustafa Abdou is enjoying a boom in business amid surging demand for electric fans.

    "I have been in the business for 40 years, it has never been so hot," said the 70-year-old, sitting in the middle of piles of broken fans and other electric appliances inside his small shop in Gaza Beach refugee camp.

    Temperatures have risen above 38 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Gaza and frequent power cuts have pushed more and more people to adapt their fans to work by battery. There is constant demand for maintenance work as well.

    "I used to repair a few fans but as the heatwave soars the demand on fans increased and I am repairing more, I am doing more repairs because the heatwave is unprecedented," said Abdou, who mainly serves people living in the camp but some customers from elsewhere as well.

    Despite being surrounded by fans, he was sweating as he spoke because his own fan couldn't work due to a power cut.

    More than 2.3 million people live in the Gaza Strip, the narrow strip of land squeezed between Egypt and Israel.

    According to local officials, the area needs around 500 megawatts of power per day in summer. It receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave's lone power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises from Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp during Palestinian faction clashes, in Sidon, Lebanon Jul 30, 2023.
    6 die in Palestinian faction clashes in Lebanon
    Fighting subsided but did not completely stop after a ceasefire was reached at a meeting between rival Palestinian factions
    Weapons are seen at the scene where the car in which, according to an Israeli military statement and Army Radio, three Palestinians who fired at Israeli forces were killed by Israeli troops, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jul 25, 2023. REUTERS
    Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinian militants in W Bank
    The militants opened fire on troops from a car near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Israel's defence minister said
    Palestinian refugee students attend an activity as part of "Fun Weeks" summer camps run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in a school in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, Jul 11, 2023.
    UN summer camps let kids 'just be kids' in Gaza
    The Palestine children, including those with disabilities, will participate in greening, recycling, sports, drawing, handicrafts, and language learning
    A Palestinian woman prays as she visits the grave of her relative at a cemetery, on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 2, 2022. Reuters
    In conservative Gaza, a woman finds rare job in phone repair
    The NGO that helped the woman said it had initially offered to train 10 women and was shocked when some 1,600 women applied for help

    Opinion

    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava