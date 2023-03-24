    বাংলা

    King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests

    The announcement comes after social unrest over President Macron's changes to the pension system erupted into violence in Paris and cities across France

    Dominique VidalonReuters
    Published : 24 March 2023, 11:55 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 11:55 AM

    King Charles' state visit to France on Sunday has been postponed, the Elysee Palace said, after social unrest over President Emmanuel Macron's changes to the pension system erupted into violence in Paris and cities across France.

    The Elysee said a joint decision was taken by the British and French governments after trade unions called for a further day of nationwide strikes and demonstrations during the king's visit.

    The postponement will be a major embarrassment to Macron, who had hoped the monarch's visit would mark a symbolic step in the two countries' efforts to turn a page after years of poor relations post-Brexit.

    King Charles had been due to travel first to France for three days before moving on to Germany, an itinerary that had been seen as a coup for the French leader who has sought to position himself as Europe's de facto leader.

    "The visit will be reprogrammed as soon as possible," the Elysee said in a statement.

