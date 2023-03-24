King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests

The postponement will be a major embarrassment to Macron, who had hoped the monarch's visit would mark a symbolic step in the two countries' efforts to turn a page after years of poor relations post-Brexit.

King Charles had been due to travel first to France for three days before moving on to Germany, an itinerary that had been seen as a coup for the French leader who has sought to position himself as Europe's de facto leader.

"The visit will be reprogrammed as soon as possible," the Elysee said in a statement.