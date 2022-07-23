Parliament Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah dies from cancer at 76

Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah died in hospital care in the United States at the age of 76, his family said.

Fazle Rabbi, a member of the Bangladesh parliament, was admitted to Mount Sinai hospital in New York for cancer treatment nine months ago. He passed away at 4 pm New York time on Friday, his daughter Fahima Rabbi Rita said.

He was elected to parliament as an Awami League candidate for the seventh time from the Gaibandha-5 seat (Phulchhari-Saghata) in the 2018 national polls.

President Abdul Hamid has expressed condolences over the deputy speaker's passing.

"The nation will remember Fazle Rabbi Miah with respect for his skills and experience in running the parliament and his contributions to the practice and development of parliamentary democracy," Hamid said.

Fazle Rabbi was born in Batia village of Gaibandha's Saghata Upazila in 1946.

He made his first foray into politics in 1958 when he participated in the Awami League's campaign opposing the imposition of martial law following a military coup led by Ayub Khan. He was only an eighth-grader at the time.

He also fought against the Pakistani occupation forces in sector 11 during the Liberation War in 1971.

Fazle Rabbi leaves behind his three daughters and grandchildren. His wife Anwara Begum passed away in 2020.