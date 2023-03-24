    বাংলা

    Israel's Netanyahu met by protests on London visit

    The Israeli prime minister was greeted by shouting and whistling from hundreds of protesters as opposition to his judicial overhaul followed him to London

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2023, 10:10 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 10:10 AM

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was greeted by shouts and whistles from hundreds of protesters outside 10 Downing Street on Friday, as intensifying anger over his judicial overhaul followed him to London.

    Netanyahu shook hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the steps of Downing Street while nearby protesters held up Israeli flags and shouted "Netanyahu go to jail, you can't speak for Israel".

    The scenes in London echoed those in Berlin earlier this month, where hundreds gathered at the Brandenburg Gate to protest against a planned judicial overhaul that has plunged Israel into crisis.

    "We're here to protest against Netanyahu, to protest against his attacks on democracy," said Amnon Cohn, who described himself as an Israeli living in London since 2005.

    Netanyahu has faced weeks of mass protests after his religious-nationalist coalition pursued changes to the judiciary that would give the government sway in choosing judges and limit the Supreme Court's power to strike down laws.

    The move has caused alarm at home and abroad about the country's democratic checks and balances.

    Netanyahu's meeting with Sunak lasted just an under an hour.

    Broadcasters had expected to be able to film the start of the meeting between the two men but that appeared to have been cancelled.

    Outside Downing Street protesters, surrounded by British police and restricted by metal barricades, waved signs saying "You can't enjoy a weekend in London when you're bringing down a democracy!".

    "We are more determined than Bibi is," said Liron Rosiner Reshef, an Israeli-born protester in London using a popular nickname for Netanyahu.

    "This is a war for human rights ... This is a war for all Israelis to fight," said Rosiner, who has lived in London for 13 years and hopes to one day return to Israel with her husband and three children.

    British Jews and Israelis have taken part in several large demonstrations in London in recent weeks, gathering in Westminster for "Defend Israeli Democracy" events.

    Netanyahu had also been expected to meet Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman.

    RELATED STORIES
    Newly sworn in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a toast during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, December 29, 2022.
    Netanyahu softens pace, focus of judicial overhaul after Biden call
    The legislation still slated for ratification in the next two weeks would shake up Israel's method of selecting judges
    An aerial view shows women wearing red clothes during a demonstration as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 18, 2023.
    Israelis protest against planned judicial overhaul
    Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul has sparked concern at home and abroad
    Israel?s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes opening remarks at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 12, 2023
    No White House visit for Israel's Netanyahu
    The White House declined to confirm Netanyahu has yet to be invited
    Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the plenum at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Jun 30, 2022
    Netanyahu tries to calm outcry over minister's remarks on Palestinians
    The US State Department called the comments 'irresponsible', 'repugnant' and 'disgusting' and said Netanyahu should reject and disavow them

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain