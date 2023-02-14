    বাংলা

    Camilla, wife of Britain's King Charles, tests positive for COVID

    Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, and Camilla had contracted the virus once in February last year

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 07:01 PM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 07:01 PM

    Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles and queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

    "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," the palace said in a statement about the health of the 75-year old royal.

    The palace added that she has cancelled all her public engagements for this week.

