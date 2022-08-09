Pop music and 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73

The entertainer began performing as a child and became a global superstar after moving to the United States. She was blond, blue-eyed and brimming with wholesomeness when she had her first hit in 1971 with "If Not for You" - a Bob Dylan song that also had been recorded by George Harrison.

It would be followed in the next few years by "Let Me Be There," which won her a Grammy for best female country vocal performance, "If You Love Me (Let Me Know)" and two No. 1 songs, "Have You Never Been Mellow" and "I Honestly Love You." The latter song won Grammys for best female pop performance and record of the year.

Newton-John also beat out country stars Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton to win the Country Music Association's female singer of the year award in 1974. The unlikely success of an Australian in American country music bothered many Nashville purists.

Critics also did not always care for Newton-John's work, often finding her frothy and overly commercial. The New York Times once described her voice as "nearly colorless."

MOVIE STARDOM WITH 'GREASE'

But the criticism did not hurt Newton-John's sales as she crossed over from the country charts to pop and cemented her acclaim by co-starring with John Travolta in "Grease," the 1978 film that would become one of the most popular musicals in Hollywood history.

Producer Allan Carr wanted Newton-John to play the female lead Sandy after being impressed by her at a dinner party, and Travolta also urged her to take the part. Newton-John was initially reluctant because of her negative experience in the awkwardly titled 1970 British film flop "Toomorrow" and worried about hurting her singing career. She also was concerned about doing an American accent, so the part was rewritten to make Sandy an Australian.

In the film, set in the 1950s, Newton-John's prim Sandy has a summer fling with Danny, the "greaser" portrayed by Travolta, but the relationship falls apart because of their cultural differences. In the end they reconcile as their roles reverse, with Danny cleaning up his act and Sandy making a striking appearance in a tight black leather outfit.

The 1978 film wowed critics and audiences, and its soundtrack generated a string of hits, including the title song, Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Summer Nights," and her bouncy duet with Travolta, "You're the One That I Want."