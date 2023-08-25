Yevgeny Prigozhin crossed Putin's red lines with short-lived Wagner revolt

ARMED REVOLT

On Jun 23, he launched an outright mutiny, seizing control of the southern city of Rostov and then advancing toward Moscow.

"Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance," he said in one of a series of frenzied audio messages.

"There are 25,000 of us and we are going to figure out why chaos is happening in the country," he said, promising to tackle any checkpoints or air forces that got in Wagner's way.

Putin went on television the next day to denounce the mutiny as a "stab in the back" and promised a harsh response. But within hours the revolt was defused with a deal: The Kremlin said that in order to avert bloodshed, Prigozhin and some of his fighters would leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him for armed mutiny would be dropped.

For weeks, confusion surrounded the implementation of the deal, the status of Prigozhin and his whereabouts. The Kremlin said he attended a meeting with Putin five days after the mutiny. On Jul 5, state TV said an investigation against him was still being pursued, and broadcast footage showed cash, passports, weapons and other items it said were seized in a raid on one of his properties.

Two weeks later, a video appeared to show Prigozhin welcoming his fighters to Belarus. At the end of the month, he was photographed in St Petersburg while a Russia-Africa summit was taking place in the city.

His ability to move in and out of Russia apparently with impunity raised new questions about why Putin continued to tolerate him.

"In six months, Prigozhin will either be dead or there will be a second coup. I’m agnostic between the two but I can’t see neither of these happening," Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist with Bellingcat, told the Financial Times earlier this month.

Putin on Thursday described Prigozhin as a man who had made serious mistakes in life but a talented person who had fought for the "common cause". He expressed his "sincere condolences" to those who died on the plane.