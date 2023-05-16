Salman Rushdie warns of threat to freedom of expression in West

Novelist Salman Rushdie has warned that countries in the West face the most severe threats to freedom of expression and freedom to publish in his lifetime, speaking nine months after a man repeatedly stabbed him onstage in New York.

Rushdie, 75, was awarded the 'Freedom to Publish' award by The British Book Awards on Monday.

"We live in a moment, I think, at which freedom of expression, freedom to publish has not in my lifetime been under such threat in the countries of the West,” Rushdie said in a video message from New York broadcast to the award ceremony.