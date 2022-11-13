Global recession a bigger risk to Russia’s oil revenue than price cap

RUSSIA’S OIL REVENUES

Russia’s crude export volumes were broadly steady at between 220 million and 260 million tonnes per year between 2004 and 2021, according to trade statistics compiled by the United Nations.

Product exports more than doubled from 81 million tonnes in 2004 to 186 million tonnes in 2016 but have since settled back to around 145 million tonnes per year since 2018.

Revenues were much more variable and correlated closely with the price of Brent. Russia’s annual earnings peaked between $263 billion and $283 billion per year in the period of very high prices between 2011 and 2013.

They dropped to $140 billion in the recession of 2009; $130-$165 billion during the volume war and mid-cycle slowdown of 2015-2017; and $118 billion during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Like other major oil exporters, Russia’s revenues are strongly pro-cyclical, getting a double boost in booms from higher volumes and prices, and taking a double hit in slumps from lower prices and shipments.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

If the proposed crude price cap was set at around $70-75 per barrel, with appropriate mark-ups for refined products, it would result in revenues close to the average for the decade between 2012 and 2021.

For US and EU policymakers, it is clearly a superior option, but there are concerns about whether the cap is workable.

The cap depends on segmenting the global market into separate markets for sanctioned and non-sanctioned petroleum, with different prices prevailing in each for what is essentially the same product.

Businesses routinely segment markets to charge different prices to customers based on characteristics such as customer type, age, gender, ability to pay, stickiness, order size and ability to access alternatives.

In this case, US and EU sanctions, including on the provision of maritime, payments and insurance services, are intended to ensure the segments remain separate.

Sanctioned petroleum could only be traded freely below the price cap while unsanctioned petroleum could be traded at any price, including prices well above the cap.

Sanctions regulations will be designed to ensure sanctioned petroleum cannot be transferred across the barrier to become unsanctioned petroleum.

Like any business that tries to maintain segmented markets, however, the barrier will come under greater pressure the wider the price gap between the two markets.

If the crude cap is set at $60-65 per barrel, while unsanctioned crude trades at $120, the incentives for circumvention will be enormous.

If the cap is set at $75-80, while unsanctioned barrels trade at $85-90, the segmentation will be easier to maintain.