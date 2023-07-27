US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves

Any such move would represent a significant US shift. Successive post-Cold War US administrations have been reluctant to increase deployments of smaller US warheads overseas, although the US retains dozen of "free-fall" nuclear bombs in Europe under a NATO agreement that would allow them to be used by German, Dutch, Belgian, Italian and Turkish aircraft in an atomic conflict.

KENNEDY’S 60-YEAR-OLD WARNING

With a reported range of more than 6,000 miles, the more modern Trident missiles on the USS Kentucky could easily strike North Korea from the far side of the Pacific, so its South Korea visit – like that of the nuclear powered conventionally armed USS Annapolis a few days later – serves little direct military purpose.

US officials, however, clearly hope the display of nuclear force will douse further calls for Seoul to pursue its own nuclear programme.

Tensions on the peninsula have risen in the run-up to the Thursday's anniversary of the armistice that halted, but did not end, the Korean War in 1953. There has never been a peace treaty.

Aboard the USS Kentucky on July 19, Yoon said he believed he was the first foreign leader to inspect a US ballistic missile submarine visiting their country. Referencing the first meeting of the US-South Korean “nuclear consultative group” to discuss tactics the previous day, he repeated long-running US warnings that any nuclear use by North Korea would mark the “end of that regime”.

Limiting the number of nations developing atomic weapons has been a US priority for decades. In March 1963, US President John F. Kennedy warned that within a few years, as many as “15 or 20 or 25” countries might develop the atomic bomb, any of them capable of triggering a global atomic war.

Successive US administrations have had some success in stopping that happening – there are currently only nine acknowledged or presumed atomic powers in the world, including Israel which never comments on its weapons.

Concerns Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states might also “go nuclear” have always been a major driver of US efforts to stop Iran from doing so. Should South Korea do so, some suspect nearby Japan might feel pressured to follow suit.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, former Japanese President Shinzo Abe suggested the time had come for Tokyo to negotiate a similar “nuclear sharing” deal with the US to the NATO scheme in Europe. While that seems unlikely, US and Japanese officials have announced heightened discussions on nuclear planning, with a view to meshing Tokyo more deeply into US deterrence plans for Asia.

Some analysts suggest that should the US start sharing or permanently basing its atomic weapons in a single Asian nation, still more are likely to want a similar deal, with Singapore and Australia potentially among the keenest.

China’s own military atomic arsenal is already growing fast. Current estimates suggest China has around 400 atomic warheads, but a Pentagon report in November said Beijing might increase that to 1,000 by the end of the decade and 1,500 by 2035.

PLAYING THE NUCLEAR CARD

The fact that such new nuclear deployments are even being discussed marks a dramatic shift from the Obama era, in which the US and Kremlin continued to talk in terms of potential future disarmament.

Earlier this year, Russia suspended its participation in much of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaties (START) that had kept the US and Russia updated on each other's arsenals since the end of the Cold War, prompting the US to follow suit. Since then, Russia has also announced a movement of tactical nuclear missiles to its neighbour Belarus, bordering several NATO states.

Playing the nuclear card as a diplomatic tool has long been a gambit by countries feeling threatened and insufficiently supported by the United States and its allies. In the early 1990s, Polish officials used warnings that Warsaw might develop its own atomic device to help overcome initial US and European resistance to eastern and central European NATO membership.

Documents declassified in the 1990s show the US deployed nuclear bombs to at least 27 countries and territories during the Cold War, most with the negotiated agreement of their governments but also sometimes secretly.