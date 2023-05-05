Aloptogin Tushar’s masterful representation of figures

At different phases of his career, Tushar has also portrayed elegant women in all their shapely grandeur. His ponderings on portraits, especially women, involve a vast range of themes from reality to fantasy, imagination to imperfection. Sometimes the artist delves deep into a psychological voyage through his surrounding characters. The artist borrows some characters of his portraits from fiction and sometimes from his imaginative world. Sometimes, Tushar portrays characters, which have no existence in the real world, play in his subconscious mind, through which one gets a touch of surrealism. He paints figures and portraits from different perspectives and with varied modes of expression. Sensual figures, in a contemplative mood, in close proximity as well as their affections, longings, yearnings, conflicts and movements are noticeable in his works. Tushar brings romanticism to his portraits as well. He tries to synchronise colours, textures and the formation of visages. His colours are often brightened and sometimes subdued to translate the significance of the characters in his portrait works. Then there are times when the shades appear dreamy and romantic. The artist has used charcoal, pastel, pencil, watercolour, acrylic and oil on paper and canvas.

In this sense, Aloptogin Tushar is very careful about arranging figures. The painter takes considerable time to finish each piece of his work. By means of his measured and unhurried brush strokes and soft textures, the canvas/paper gets a splendid look. His nude, semi-nude, athletic structure of human beings have a really strong tone of lines and a sense of serenity. His lines have created a distinct language where one can learn about his perseverance, longing and devotion to art. The charcoal, pastel and ink/pencil sketches, in particular, are very polished and captivating. Tushar has an athletic figure, and he built it during his student life. Experimentation is his passion, and he has done many self-figural sketches in his career. His cherished study of human beings permits him to hold a distinguished position.

Tushar sometimes concentrates on drawings of bulls, and the evocative works delineate the movement of the virulent animal. The animal seems desperate to break free. Through the artworks, the artist wants to underscore liberty. In this segment, he has experimented with bold lines and has shown a great ability to give an appealing view to his works where one can get a taste of pure realism. Charcoal is a flexible medium for Tushar because the medium helps him to provide a realistic sensation about his characters’ sensibilities, articulations and gestures splendidly. Charcoal sticks particularly force him to focus on large shapes and realistic contours because of their blunt ends. The artist has massively used charcoal which can bring a permanent imprint on paper.

One of Tushar’s famous themes is “Nachol Bidroho”, where the charcoal-based drawing shows the Santals waging war armed with bows and arrows. Tushar has a great passion for working on historical events. Through the series of works, the painter recollects the Santali Peasant Revolution of 1949-50 in which the Santal community in Nachole area under Chapai Nawabganj sought to establish their rights over their land.

Tushar has also done a number of still-life at different periods of his career with watercolour and acrylic mediums. His still lives show inanimate objects from the natural and man-made world, such as fruits, flowers, vegetables, fish and jars/bowls. Inherited from the Dutch painting of the 16th and 17th centuries, the art of contemporary still life is characterised by its focus on concrete realism. Tushar perfectly paints a number of fruits both collectively and solely -- pears, green lemons, bananas, and grapes; he also tints a number of vegetables collectively -- cauliflower, tomatoes, bitter gourd, pointed gourd, sweet pumpkin, radish, brinjal, onions and potatoes. He has also painted a number of prawns with awesome looks.

Realism is Tushar’s forte. For a long time, it has been clearly observed that his calm and deeply meditative landscape alludes to harmony in nature. He has delved deep into the ambience of pastoral greenery, tranquil landscapes, lush foliage tarns, hilly areas and streaming water. Portraying blossoming and budding flowers, the painter also uses close-up views of the branches of trees containing patches of flowers of different colours and then changes the work by splashing colourpigments.

Tushar has also portrayed a vegetable vendor, a tea shop in a rural setting where people gather from different parts of the society, resting boats at the banks of rivers, juvenile reading and sketching under a mystic ambience, a devoted violin player, labourers’ toiling, people waiting at stations, poverty-ridden people, bauls, mendicants, working-class people and more. Disadvantaged people and their daily chores have also been demonstrated in his artworks with different mediums.