In search of robust digital services

Now that we have got half of the picture, let us zero in on another performance review done by the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) to be apprised of the other half. Having evaluated 67 selected digital services of 26 ministries and divisions based on interviews with service providers and recipients, the CPTU concluded that people are not deriving the maximum benefit from the 761 services the government have digitalised to date. The nominal presence of a number of those services has only made things worse. Slow internet, faulty server, corruption, bribery, unfriendly user interface, and shortage of manpower among other reasons are to blame for this state.

Although the general perception of the respondents is positive about digital services, they are facing a plethora of problems when requesting land mutation, e-dockets, loan services, e-passports, e-trade licences, machine-readable passports, and health services on call, among others.

According to findings, the users complained of inordinately slow server access while seeking services from e-dockets and land mutation websites. Besides, intermediaries in the land offices are on the prowl to discourage people from taking services online by disseminating fake information.

The review of data found the websites through which the services can be requested are not updated regularly, at the same time many services are no longer up and running for a lack of skilled workforce in operating the online platforms.

E-passport has brought convenience to many by relieving them of Sisyphean tasks involved in the earlier moth-eaten passport regime. But then, frequent server glitches and piecemeal progress in the process along with alleged irregularities in the passport offices have put a damper on otherwise an excellent initiative. The same holds for the online MRP service of the Department of Immigration & Passports, with added woes to it caused by snail-paced delivery and ineptitudes of staff in providing digital services, the report discloses.

The review brought bribery practices by a section of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) employees to light. It says those intending to avail e-trade licences, a digital service of the DSCC, are often allegedly encountered with demands for kickbacks. Contrary to the other digital services, the national e-Government Procurement (e-GP) portal owned and supervised by the CPTU to facilitate procurement activities by the public agencies is turning out to be bearing fruit. Nonetheless, the portal, which has witnessed more than 2.56 million hits, needs to be tweaked in terms of a user interface and improved accessibility and bandwidth.