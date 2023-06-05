Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis

When NATO troops first entered Kosovo in June 1999 after 78 days of bombing, no one thought its Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeepers would still be trying to separate ethnic Albanians and ethnic Serbs 24 years later.

The initial goal, as in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where another even smaller NATO force lingers, was for the NATO mission to withdraw as early as 2000, handing over administration to the United Nations and Kosovo’s own authorities.

Instead, NATO is now sending an additional 700 troops, maybe more, to reinforce 4,000 already there.

This week’s violence, in which more than 30 Hungarian and Italian NATO soldiers were injured in the town of Zvecan, appears to be the worst since the years following the war. The focus remains majority ethnic Serb settlements in the north of Kosovo, now emerging as a flashpoint at a time NATO and other Western allies have their minds on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Independence for ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo came in 2008, almost a decade after a guerrilla uprising against Serbian rule. Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory and accuses Pristina of denying minority Serbs their rights.

Unrest intensified after April elections that were boycotted by ethnic Serbs, handing victory in four Serb-majority mayoral districts in the north to ethnic Albanian candidates.

Their installation last week, after a mere 3.5% voter turnout, drew criticism from the United States, which scrapped Pristina's participation in a NATO exercise as a result.

This week’s violence broke out as Kosovan authorities, with accompanying NATO troops, took control of civic offices.

On Friday, the most involved Western nations in Kosovo – the United States, France, Germany, Britain and Italy – condemned Kosovo's decision to force access to municipal buildings despite calls for restraint. A joint statement also expressed concern over Serbia's decision to raise its military alert levels along the border.

Enthusiasm in the West for greater entanglement in Kosovo has rarely been lower. Some in the alliance have been quietly calling for years for the KFOR mission to be wound down. Others have worried its removal could prompt a complete unravelling of security, a concern that if anything has grown since the West’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan in 2021.

Calls for the Kosovo authorities to de-escalate and all sides to avoid inflammatory rhetoric appear to have fallen on deaf ears. Within Kosovo itself, both the government and ethnic Albanian opposition parties say Western nations have no choice but to back the country they recognised as independent in 2008, although Russian, Chinese and Serbian opposition has prevented Kosovo's accession to the United Nations as a sovereign state.

Some Kosovo residents accuse both Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the Serbian government of President Aleksandar Vucic of deliberately escalating tensions. Speaking on a visit to Kenya this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the situation could lead to a "huge explosion" at the heart of Europe, once again blaming NATO’s 1999 intervention for creating the situation.