India is warming up to a cooling China

Faster and more frequent clearances could be on the horizon – as of March 2022, India had approved only 66 of 347 FDI proposals under the screening mechanism. Actual investments currently lag the number of approvals; a better geopolitical relationship could narrow the gap. One priority area might include anything that abolishes the import of foreign products and encourages domestic production, such as in electric vehicle manufacturing. India’s digital economy - previously a big area of interest for Chinese entities – may remain out of bounds on data security concerns.

Modi has made a deepening financial relationship with China dependent on a warming political one. So long as relative calm continues on the border, warmer handshakes could follow.

CONTEXT NEWS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg and highlighted concerns India has about border issues, India’s foreign secretary said on Thursday.

Chinese automaker BYD has told its Indian joint-venture partner it would shelve plans for a new $1-billion investment to build electric cars after its proposal faced scrutiny from New Delhi, Reuters reported in July.

India is “open” to investments from China, the former’s Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Financial Times in an interview published in July.

A private company owned by Sajjan Jindal, chairman of India’s JSW Group, plans to buy as much as 48% of MG Motor India, a wholly-owned arm of Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor, The Economic Times reported in June, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

Shein is set to re-enter India through a partnership with Reliance Retail, The Wall Street Journal reported in May. The Chinese fast fashion brand agreed to a stringent licensing deal with the Indian company, Bloomberg reported in June.