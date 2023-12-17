India's opposition parties protest against Adani's Mumbai slum overhaul plan

Thousands of protesters led by opposition parties marched towards billionaire Gautam Adani's offices in Mumbai on Saturday to voice their opposition to his conglomerate's $614 million redevelopment plans for one of Asia's largest slums in the city.

Protesters carried flags and banners with slogans such as "Remove Adani Save Dharavi" from the slum to Adani's premises in the central business district of India's financial capital.

"We are not against development, but the way the Dharavi redevelopment is planned it will only benefit Adani and not the slum residents," Baburao Mane, leader of Save Dharavi Committee (Dharavi Bachao Andolan), said.

The protest comes amid growing political opposition to the state government - ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies - for giving undue favours to Adani firms in allotting and executing the slum overhaul contract.