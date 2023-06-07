Indian army steps up security after family burnt alive in ambulance amid ethnic violence

Indian security forces stepped up operations to prevent further violence in Manipur state on Wednesday after a seven-year-old boy, his mother and a relative were burnt alive when a crowd set fire to an ambulance ferrying them to a hospital.

The boy was being rushed for medical treatment on Sunday night after he was shot amidst deadly ethnic clashes between tribal groups and the majority Meitei community in the northeastern state.

The Indian Army on Wednesday said it had launched operations in hill and valley areas across Manipur "to dominate sensitive areas and recover snatched weapons".