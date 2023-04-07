    বাংলা

    India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb

    The country records its highest daily case count on Friday since September

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 11:51 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 11:51 AM

    India's federal government asked states to identify emergency hotspots and ramp up-testing for COVID-19, after the country recorded its highest daily case count since September, a Reuters tally showed on Friday.

    There were 6,050 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said on Friday, continuing a sharp upward trend since a lull last year.

    At a meeting to review the degree to which the states are prepared, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to ramp up genome testing and conduct mock drills in hospitals, a government statement said.

    Daily new cases have nearly tripled from around 2,000 at the end of March.

    The prevalence of XBB.1.16, classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation, increased from 21.6% in February to 35.8% in March, the health ministry said, adding there was no evidence of an increase in hospitalisations or deaths.

    Active cases totalled more than 28,300 with 14 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the country's official death toll from the disease to 530,943.

    India has recorded more than 44.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic three years ago, the third-highest tally after the United States and China.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man walks past the sign of "Google for India", the company's annual technology event in New Delhi, India, Sept 19, 2019.
    Google scores partial victory in Android antitrust case in India
    Among the reliefs, Google will now not need to allow hosting of third-party app stores inside Play Store, as had been previously ordered by the authorities
    A person holds a test tube labelled "Bird Flu" next to eggs, in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023.
    Chile detects first case of bird flu in a human
    The case was detected in a 53-year-old man who presented severe influenza symptoms
    Members of media work outside a building having BBC offices, where income tax officials are conducting a search for the second day, in New Delhi, India, Feb 15, 2023.
    BBC tax raids show Indian media freedom under Modi: journalists
    The tax inspections following a report critical of the Indian PM highlighted concerns of some journalists and media rights watchdogs about 'a decline in press freedom under Modi'
    What was said in Shams’s bail hearing
    What was said in Shams’s bail hearing
    The state, not an individual, can lodge a case against Shams, says his defence team

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain