    বাংলা

    India publishes long term emissions strategy to reach net zero in 2070

    The nation releases its Long-Term Low Emissions and Development Strategies at the COP27 summit in Egypt

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 11:42 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 11:42 AM

    India laid out on Monday the steps it will take to achieve net zero by 2070, releasing its Long-Term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

    Under the Paris Agreement, which holds the world to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures, all countries are required to submit reports showing how they'll get there.

    So far, just 56 countries have submitted LT-LEDS to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, including China, the United States, and Japan.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Indian Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi December 7, 2010. The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the appointment of the country's top anti-corruption official, local media and a lawyer said, in a victory for the opposition and another blow for an embattled government that has become mired in corruption charges. REUTERS/B Mathur (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS BUSINESS) - RTXVHUX
    Indian SC frees 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi murder
    The former prime minister was killed by a suicide bomber while campaigning for an election in 1991
    A platform from Neptune Energy is seen where Poshydon is testing converting green energy to hydrogen in Scheveningen, Netherlands Aug 25, 2022.
    India in talks to export green hydrogen
    ‘We are in a position to make green hydrogen our main source of energy in the future,’ a foreign ministry official says
    Nikhil Kumar Mondal, 65, a retired school headmaster, buys vegetables from a vendor at a market on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 20, 2022.
    India inflation likely slowed in October
    Indian consumer price inflation slowed in October to 6.73% on weaker food price rises and a strong base one year ago
    Farmers burn crop stubble in a rice field at a village in Fatehgarh Sahib district in the northern state of Punjab, India, Nov 4, 2022.
    Farmers cite lack of options amid toxic air in northern India
    Raging farm fires have become a common sight as farmers burn crop waste to clear their fields after a harvest and prepare for the next sowing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher