    বাংলা

    India eases coal import targets as inventories improve in some states

    Many states have stocks 50% above normal levels while others are still near critical levels

    ReutersSudarshan Varadhan
    Published : 2 August 2022, 12:09 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 12:09 AM

    India has eased coal import targets for utilities owned by state governments and private companies, according to an internal notice reviewed by Reuters.

    India's power ministry has asked state government-run utilities and private power producers to assess the amount of coal needed to be imported for blending, according to a notice issued to government officials and private utilities.

    Many states have stocks 50% above normal levels while others are still near critical levels, the ministry said in the Aug 1 notice.

    States, independent power producers and the coal ministry could decide on coal import percentages after assessing the availability of domestic supplies, the power ministry said.

    The power ministry said in May that it would cut domestic fuel supplies to state government-run utilities if they do not import 10% of their overall requirements to blend with local coal.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's monsoon rains forecast to be average in August, September
    India’s monsoon rains likely to be average in August
    India is the world's biggest exporter of rice, a staple for Asia, and monsoon rains determine the size of the country's rice crop
    India confirms Asia's first monkeypox death
    India confirms Asia's first monkeypox death
    A 22-year-old Indian man died on Saturday, Kerala's revenue minister said, adding that 21 people who came in contact with him have been isolated
    Myanmar junta chief to extend emergency rule for 6 months
    Myanmar junta chief to extend emergency rule
    The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year
    India to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025
    India to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025
    The move follows the death of two officers in a crash, the latest in a series of casualties involving the single-engine jet's failure

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher