India minister blames unrest in neighbouring Myanmar for Manipur bloodshed

Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday blamed the unrest in Myanmar for the ethnic conflict in the neighbouring northeastern Indian state of Manipur, urging both sides in the Manipur dispute to resolve their dispute through dialogue.

Shah told parliament that political instability in Myanmar had prompted thousands of refugees to flee into Manipur across a porous border.

More than 180 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands made homeless in Manipur since May.