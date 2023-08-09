    বাংলা

    India minister blames unrest in neighbouring Myanmar for Manipur bloodshed

    More than 180 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands made homeless in Manipur since May

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2023, 05:26 PM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 05:26 PM

    Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday blamed the unrest in Myanmar for the ethnic conflict in the neighbouring northeastern Indian state of Manipur, urging both sides in the Manipur dispute to resolve their dispute through dialogue. 

    Shah told parliament that political instability in Myanmar had prompted thousands of refugees to flee into Manipur across a porous border. 

    More than 180 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands made homeless in Manipur since May. 

    Since the coup in Myanmar in 2021 the junta has been fighting pro-democracy forces across the country. Chins in northern Myanmar and Kukis in Manipur share the same ethnic lineage. 

    Shah urged the two warring ethnic sides in Manipur, the majority Meiteis and the Kukis, to come to the table for peace talks and resolve the issue through dialogue. 

    Resentment between members of the Kuki tribe - who live in the hills, get economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education - and the Meiteis - who control the more prosperous lowlands - spilled over as they clashed on May 3. 

    The violence was triggered after a court in February suggested that the special privileges granted to the Kukis, comprising 16 percent of the state's population, be extended to the Meiteis, who are a majority in Manipur. 

    The influx from Myanmar, Shah said, created “a feeling of insecurity” among the Meiteis. The February ruling added “fuel to the fire”, he said. 

    Speaking during the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Shah told parliament that the violence was slowly decreasing, as nearly 36,000 military and paramilitary troops have been deployed in the state. 

    He said his ministry was “keeping a very close watch to ensure peace”. 

    “We will do it in the shortest possible time,” he said. 

    Appealing to the Meiteis and Kukis, he said: "Please leave violence, come and talk to India... Come and talk to us together.”

    RELATED STORIES
    A Kuki woman prays inside a church at Kangvai village in Churachandpur district in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    In India's ethnic war, women are participants as well as victims
    India's northeastern states have been historically prone to insurgencies and ethnic violence
    A security force trooper rides a vehicle on a highway, at Torbung village in Churachandpur district, in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, July 24, 2023.
    Bunkers, sniper rifles: Deepening sectarian war in India dents Modi's image
    The bitter fighting between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribals is in the remote northeast of the country but it has lasted for almost three months, a deep embarrassment for Modi
    People gather outside Town Hall to protest the alleged sexual assault of two tribal women in the eastern state of Manipur, in Bengaluru, India Jul 21, 2023.
    Why is India's Manipur state in the grip of ethnic violence?
    At least 125 people have been killed and more than 40,000 have fled their homes in Manipur since the violence erupted
    Nine killed in fresh violence in India's Manipur state
    9 killed in fresh violence in India's Manipur
    At least 10 others were injured in a violent gunfight in the north-eastern Indian state, a police official said

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps