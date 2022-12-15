    বাংলা

    Amazon and Flipkart challenged in India over sales of acid on sites

    'The easy availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently,' the commission said in the notice

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 04:03 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 04:03 PM

    Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart have been issued with notices by an Indian government body asking why dangerous acids are available on their sites after a schoolgirl was the victim of an acid attack.

    The Delhi Commission for Women, a local body that looks after women's issues, said in the notice that it had learned the accused in the acid attack had bought the material from Walmart's Flipkart.

    In a similarly worded notice issued to both Amazon and Flipkart, the commission asked both companies to explain the reasons for the availability of acid and name the sellers who sold such products on their e-commerce website.

    "The easy availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently," the commission said in the notice.

    Reuters could not immediately corroborate if the acid was available on the two e-commerce websites. Spokespersons for Flipkart and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

    Local media reported on Thursday that a seventeen-year old schoolgirl was in hospital with serious burn injuries after three men attacked her with acid. The three men have been arrested by police in the Indian capital.

