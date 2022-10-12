    বাংলা

    India halts cough syrup production at factory linked to Gambia deaths

    The authorities find 12 violations of good practices after inspecting a factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, a state minister says

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 06:11 AM

    Indian authorities have halted production of cough syrup at a factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, a state minister said on Wednesday, after a WHO report that the medicine may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia.

    The health minister in Haryana state, Anil Vij, told Reuters partner ANI that authorities inspected a Maiden factory in the town of Sonepat in the state and found 12 violations of good practices. Production was ordered stopped, Vij said.

    The WHO said last week that laboratory analysis of four Maiden products - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup - had "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

    Gambian police, in a preliminary investigation report on Tuesday, said that the deaths of 69 children from acute kidney injury was linked to the cough syrups made in India and imported via a U.S.-based company.

    It is one of the worst such incidents involving drugs from India, often dubbed a "pharmacy of the world".

    News website Moneycontrol earlier quoted the Haryana drugs controller as saying in a report that Maiden did not perform quality testing of propylene glycol, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, while certain batches of propylene glycol did not have the manufacturing and expiry dates.

    Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are used in antifreeze and brake fluids and other industrial applications but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups.

    Maiden executive Naresh Kumar Goyal declined to comment. He told Reuters last week that the company was trying to find out from its buyer what had happened in Gambia.

    India's health ministry said last week that samples of all four Maiden products that had been exported to Gambia had been sent for testing to a federal laboratory and the results would "guide the further course of action as well as bring clarity on the inputs received/to be received from WHO."

    The syrups had been approved for export only to Gambia, India says, although the WHO says they may have gone elsewhere through informal markets.

    RELATED STORIES
    Women consecrate the trees with rituals during an annual festival dedicated to protecting the forest near Dudhmatia village, India, Aug 23, 2019.
    In tying a sacred thread, Indian villagers restore their forests
    During the annual Vriksha Raksha Bandhan festival, villagers celebrate their connection to nature, pledging to keep away loggers and only use the forest sustainably
    Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a side event on the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Jul 14 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS
    Energy price among short-term challenges for Indian economy: minister
    The country's finance minister said global issues are being discussed at Group of 20 nations' meetings, but it is important for solutions to come out as well
    Price tags are seen on the samples of rice and lentils that are kept on display for sale at a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, Jun 7, 2018.
    Heavy rains damage Indian crops, threatening higher food prices
    Higher food prices could prompt New Delhi to slap additional restrictions on exports of food commodities such as rice, wheat, and sugar
    A family walks past a flooded street as a car drives past after heavy rains in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sept 23, 2022.
    Late monsoon brings more misery to India, 18 dead
    Incessant rain lashes parts of northern India forcing schools to close in several cities, as an unusually late rainy season prolongs havoc across the country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher