Indian sugar mills to close early as rain hits cane supply

India has allowed sugar mills to export only 6.1 million tonnes of the sweetener in the current season and, out of that, mills have already contracted to export 5.7 million tonnes.

"Excessive rainfall curtailed sugar cane's vegetative growth. This year lower cane is available for crushing," Gaikwad said.

A few mills in the central part of the state could start winding down operations in 15 days, and by the end of April all except three or four mills could have stopped crushing, he said.

Sugar mills in Maharashtra were operational until mid-June in 2021/22 as they were struggling to harvest a record crop.

Maharashtra, which often surprises the global sugar market with wide swings in production, has so far produced 6.76 million tonnes of sugar, slightly higher than last year's 6.67 million tonnes.