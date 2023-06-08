Indian wrestlers suspend protest after promise of swift probe of federation chief

India's top wrestlers said they had decided to suspend protests on Wednesday after the country's sports minister promised a swift probe of their federation chief who they accused six months ago of sexually harassing female athletes.

The wrestlers have been camping in New Delhi for months seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied the allegations.

Last month, the protest site was cleared and several wrestlers were briefly detained as they kept demanding action against Singh, who is also a powerful member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a federal lawmaker.

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia was part of the wrestling delegation that met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence on Wednesday, a meeting that lasted nearly six hours.