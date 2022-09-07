Full picture of what Hasina and Modi discussed

19. The two Leaders agreed to expedite efforts to improve bilateral and sub-regional connectivity through early operationalisation of the BBIN Motor Vehicle Agreement. The Indian side requested the Bangladesh side for cooperation for initiating new sub-regional connectivity projects including a highway from Hili in West Bengal to Mahendraganj in Meghalaya through Bangladesh and in this regard, proposed preparation of a Detailed Project Report. In the same spirit, Bangladesh reiterated its eagerness to partner in the ongoing initiative of the India – Myanmar - Thailand trilateral highway project.



20. The Indian side informed that it has offered free transit via its territory to Bangladesh for exporting its products to third countries through specified Land Customs Stations/Airports/Seaports. In this regard, the Indian side invited Bangladesh business community for using its port infrastructure for transshipment to third countries. India has also been providing free transit to Bangladesh for exporting its products to Nepal and Bhutan. The Bangladesh side also requested rail connectivity with Bhutan through the newly inaugurated Chilahati – Haldibari route. The Indian side agreed to consider the request, based on its viability and feasibility. To make this and other cross border rail links viable, the Indian side requested the Bangladesh side to remove port restrictions, inter alia at the Chilahati – Haldibari crossing.



21. The two Leaders welcomed the recent finalization of a Joint Feasibility Study which recommended that Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will be beneficial for both countries. They directed trade officials on both sides to start negotiations within the calendar year 2022 and to complete these at the earliest, in time for Bangladesh’s final graduation from LDC status.



22. Reiterating the importance of facilitating trade between the two countries, they stressed the urgent need for up-gradation of infrastructure and facilities at the Land Customs Stations/Land Ports, and for removal of port restrictions and other non-tariff barriers at identified Land Custom Stations. The Indian side reiterated its request for at least one major land port without port restrictions or negative list of restrictions, on the border with North Eastern States of India, for easier market access, starting with ICP Agartala-Akhaura. Both Leaders welcomed the progress made on India’s proposal to fund the development of a second freight gate at Petrapole-Benapole ICP and directed the officials to complete the work at the earliest.



23. The two Leaders also expressed satisfaction at the intensification of bilateral defence ties. They also agreed for early finalization of projects under the Line of Credit for defence, which would be beneficial for both the countries. India welcomed the finalization of initial procurement plans for vehicles for the Bangladesh Armed Forces in this regard and looked forward to enhancing bilateral defence ties. The Indian side reiterated its request for implementing the 2019 MoU for providing a coastal radar system for greater maritime security, at an early date.



24. Welcoming the close cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic including through Vaccine Maitri and Oxygen express trains to Bangladesh, and Bangladesh’s gift of medicines to India, the two Leaders emphasized the need to increase people-to-people ties. The Leaders expressed satisfaction at the resumption of rail, road, air and water-related connectivity. In this regard, the Bangladesh side welcomed India reopening facilities at most of the road and rail immigration check posts and requested restoration of immigration facilities to pre-COVID-19 level at all land ports/ICPs to facilitate movement, at an early date. Both Leaders welcomed starting of regular services of Mitali Express since June 2022, the third passenger train between India and Bangladesh.



25. Both Leaders looked forward to the early launch of the jointly-produced film on Bangabandhu (Mujib: the Making of A Nation).They also agreed to work towards other initiatives including operationalisation of "Shadhinota Shorok”- the historic road from Mujib Nagar in Bangladesh to the India-Bangladesh border in Nadia, West Bengal, and production of a documentary on the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. The Bangladesh side also proposed joint compilation of rare video footage on the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. The Bangladesh side appreciated the establishment of Bangabandhu Chair at University of Delhi, by the Indian side.



26. The two Leaders looked forward to the first visit of a start-up delegation from Bangladesh that would stimulate partnership in innovation between the two countries. Both sides also expressed satisfaction at the resumption of youth exchanges being planned in the coming months. The Bangladesh side conveyed deep appreciation for India’s initiative to provide medical treatment of Bangladesh’s Muktijodhas at medical facilities in India.



27. The Leaders stressed on the effective implementation of the 2011 MoU on ‘Conservation of the Sundarbans’ including through the convening of the JWG at the earliest, so that the ecosystem of this deltaic forest and the people dependent on this ecosystem can live sustainably.



28. Both sides acknowledged the importance of leveraging the potential of new and emerging areas of cooperation and directed authorities on both sides to augment cooperation in cutting edge areas of peaceful use of outer space, green energy, peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and technology enabled services in finance, health and education.



29. With regard to the regional situation, India expressed appreciation at the generosity of Bangladesh in sheltering and providing humanitarian assistance to over a million persons forcibly displaced from the Rakhine State in Myanmar and underlined its continuing commitment to support both Bangladesh and Myanmar, as the only country that is neighbour of both, in the effort to ensure safe, sustainable, and expeditious return of these forcibly displaced people to their homeland.



30. The two sides underscored the need to work for strengthened regional cooperation through regional organizations. The Indian side appreciated the contribution of Bangladesh in hosting the BIMSTEC Secretariat and developing its infrastructure. The Indian side reiterated its support to Bangladesh in its capacity as the Chair of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).